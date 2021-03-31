Cold front leaves New Mexico with cooler temperatures Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold across the state, thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday and overnight. Temperatures are starting out in the teens, 20s, and 30s for much of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, so be sure to wear the warmer layers! Today will be a cooler day, with temperatures falling 5 to 20 degrees from yesterday’s high temperatures. Winds will be light and skies will be sunny.

Temperatures will rebound big time over the next couple of days, climbing around 20 degrees by Friday. A quick system Friday will bring clouds and a chance for spotty rain showers, mainly in the mountain elevations. Easter weekend will be sunny, mostly calm and warm, with temperatures around 20 degrees warmer than average.