Cold front leads to cooler temperatures, wind gusts Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a chillier morning across the area, thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday and overnight. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s in the north and west, but warmer from the middle Rio Grande Valley, east and south, in the 30s, 40s. Grab the warmer layers for the morning, and some lighter layers for the afternoon. It will be a cooler day, but highs still climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Skies will be sunny and the winds gusty. The wind will come in from the northwest today, becoming gusty by midday through the evening. Most of the state will see wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph, but isolated wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the Four Corners, central NM, and the east plains, and gusts to 50 mph will be possible in the central highlands.