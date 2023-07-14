Albuquerque sees its hottest day so far this year Friday. Temperatures will cool slightly this weekend, but it will remain very hot.

The thermometer at the Sunport in Albuquerque hit 103° Friday afternoon, making it the hottest day so far this year. Scattered showers and storms developed again today across parts of New Mexico. Most storms will taper off overnight, but a few storms will continue in northeast New Mexico through midnight.

A backdoor cold front will push into northeast New Mexico tonight. This front will bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque Metro and Santa Fe overnight, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Winds will die down through Saturday morning. More importantly, the front will bring a drop in temperatures statewide; leaving our high temperatures in the Metro in the 90s and a high temperature of only 100° in Roswell. The front will also bring strong to severe storms Saturday across northeast New Mexico. Strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the biggest threats through Saturday evening.

Temperatures start climbing again though on Sunday. High pressure moves back over New Mexico Monday into Tuesday bringing even hotter temperatures. More areas will be looking at record and near-record high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday as the high pressure center sits overhead.

High pressure may move eastward later next week, allowing for monsoon moisture to move northward. If this scenario plays out, expect an increase in rain and thunderstorm chances late next week and slightly cooler high temperatures.