Warmer and sunnier weather returned Wednesday, but a strong cold front will bring changes for Thursday. The active pattern will continue next week with another storm.

Sunnier and drier weather has returned to New Mexico Wednesday as high temperatures climbed 5° to 15°+ above Tuesday’s highs. Overnight, a strong cold front will begin moving south across New Mexico. This front will bring a chance for light snow through the day Thursday to northeastern parts of New Mexico all the way down to Highway 60 and into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow totals will be very light. However, temperatures will be colder statewide tomorrow with widespread wind gusts around 30-40 mph.

Quieter weather returns Thursday night as high pressure moves over New Mexico on Friday. This will begin a warming trend that will last through the weekend with high temperatures peaking on Sunday. A series of storms will be moving into the state next week with the first one on Monday and the second one later in the week. There is still uncertainty with these storms, but Monday’s storm will likely bring rain and snow back to