Cold front brings strong winds, snow, rain, and freezing temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is crossing from Arizona to Colorado today, bringing a strong pacific cold front to New Mexico and very gusty winds. The winds are already strong this morning, mainly along and west of the Rio Grande Valley, with gusts around 20-50 mph. The strong winds will spread eastward throughout the day, with the gustiest conditions for all during the afternoon and evening. High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect until tonight, with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains, and up to around 45-55 mph in the lower terrain.

Only the Four Corners, northern mountains and southern Colorado will see rain or snow today. Snow will be heavy in the San Juan and Tusas Mountains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the San Juan Mountains above 9,000′, where 8″ to 14″ of snow will be possible along with 60 mph wind gusts. Avoid driving through the mountains today if you can. The Tusas Mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory, with 4″ to 7″ of snow possible and 40 mph wind gusts.

Temperatures will stay cooler today across the northwest and central New Mexico by about 10 to 20 degrees. The cooldown arrives across the east and south on Wednesday. Be sure to wear the warmer layers and a windbreaker!