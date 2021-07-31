Cold front brings scattered storms this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain already fell across parts of northeast New Mexico Saturday afternoon, and we’re just getting started. A solid 1-2″ caused some flash flooding near Santa Fe and Las Vegas.

These showers and storms are moving southwest Saturday evening right over the main interstates. So be careful if traveling and never drive over flooded roadways. The storms have been given CPR this weekend due to a cold front moving through the state. By Sunday, the heaviest of the rain will begin to shift in that direction, with flooding still the biggest threat.

Our temperatures will once again dip below average due to the moisture and cloud cover. Highs in the ABQ metro area will be in the middle 80s through Wednesday, whereas highs near Las Vegas will struggle in the lower 70s! Early next week, our afternoon storm chances continue as well. We’ll eventually see some drier air build back across New Mexico late next week as temps warm into the 90s.