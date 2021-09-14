Cold front brings rain chances to parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will bring storm chances to northeastern New Mexico Tuesday evening, and slightly cooler temperatures to central and eastern parts of the state Wednesday.

It is another hot day across the state with temperatures staying well above normal for this time of year. A cold front will push into northeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon and produce isolated thunderstorms in the evening. There is a chance for a strong to severe storm across this part of the state. A few spotty showers will also be possible in southern New Mexico.

The cold front will bring a canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley overnight, with gusts up to 30 mph. It will leave temperatures a few degrees cooler Wednesday afternoon across central and eastern parts of the state. High pressure builds back over New Mexico Thursday and Friday, bringing back the heat. Record and near-record high temperatures will be possible again Thursday through Saturday.

Changes are on the way with more of a fall-like cold front early next week that will bring in cooler temperatures across the state.