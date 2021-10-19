Cold front brings more wind and cooler temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s across New Mexico and southern Colorado this morning. Some light snow showers are coming down in the high terrain of the San Juan Mountains, near Silverton, and light spotty rain is coming down near the continental divide. Precipitation is ahead of the cold front moving into the state but is only going to last through the mid-morning.

The cold front will bring strong winds and cooler temperatures behind it. The biggest cooldown of around 10-15 degrees will be in the Four Corners. Eastern New Mexico cools the least today, due to the later arrival of the front. Winds will pick up out of the west, around 10-30 mph for most. The gustiest winds will be along the east slopes of the central mountain chain and the east plains. Winds will gust up to around 30-40 in the east plains, and up to around 40-50 in the high terrain.

Winds will calm down tonight as the cold front exits the state. Temperatures will plunge into the 20s, 30s, and 40s for all, a much colder morning. When high pressure arrives Wednesday through Friday, daytime temperatures will start to climb again.