NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few isolated showers are ending this morning, east of the central mountain chain. Temperatures are mild and skies will become mostly sunny throughout the morning. Isolated storms will develop in the northern and western high terrain this afternoon, moving north and east. Heavy rain and widespread storms will move off of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, into the northeast highlands during the late evening. A flood watch will be in effect for this area. Isolated storms will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro. Far southeast New Mexico will also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening as a low pressure system moves northwest from Texas.

A cold front will move across the state tonight, bringing in cooler air and more widespread showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday. Flooding threats will stay high across the state Wednesday.