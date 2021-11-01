Cold front brings cooler, wetter weather to eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front will divide the state’s weather through the middle of the week with mild and dry conditions in western New Mexico and cool, cloudy, and drizzly weather in the eastern half of the state.

A beautiful fall day across New Mexico, but a backdoor cold front is lurking near the Colorado state. This cold front will push south through the overnight, eventually backing up to the central mountain chain all the way down to the Texas state line by Tuesday morning. Cloudier weather will move in behind the front with added moisture. It will also bring much cooler temperatures and drizzle in eastern New Mexico. Areas of fog may also develop behind this front Tuesday and Wednesday morning in some locations. With temperatures near freezing, freezing fog could be possible along and north of I-40. Mild and dry conditions will continue across the western half of the state.

The cold front will not make it past the central mountains until Wednesday night. This will cool off temperatures across western New Mexico Thursday, with the biggest drop in temperatures in southwestern New Mexico. Meanwhile, the eastern half of the state will begin to warm again Thursday afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will build back in this weekend, warming temperatures statewide.