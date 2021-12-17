Cold front brings cooler temperatures for the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will drop temperatures below average across New Mexico this weekend. Warmer weather returns again next week, with chances for rain and snow returning for some late next week.

Temperatures hovered close to average for this time of year but cooler air is moving through the state tonight. A backdoor cold front will push south through the overnight, bringing very cold air to northern New Mexico by Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay below average statewide this weekend. Moisture will try and push into southern New Mexico this weekend. That will bring a very spotty chance for rain and very high elevation snow to areas along and south of T or C to Roswell.

High pressure builds in next week warming temperatures back above average once again. This warming trend will continue through Christmas Eve, even as cloud cover increases starting Wednesday. A more active storm track looks to take shape starting late next week. That will bring back chances for light rain and mountain snow to northwestern New Mexico and southern Colorado all the way into the end of the year.