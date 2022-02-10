NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will bring a chance for light snow across parts of eastern New Mexico Friday night. Cooler weather returns statewide with the front on Saturday but rebounds quickly by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will rebound quickly Friday afternoon after some cooler weather today again in eastern New Mexico. Meanwhile, for the rest of the state, the warming trend continues today and Friday. A cold front will push south across eastern New Mexico Friday bringing wind gusts as high as 40 mph as it pushes south. It will bring a canyon wind into the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas Friday night, also bringing wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Light snow will be possible behind the cold front Friday night into Saturday morning across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeastern New Mexico, and down to the east slopes of the Sandias and Manzanos, potentially down to the I-40 corridor too. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday all across the state.

Afternoon high temperatures rebound quickly Sunday afternoon all across the state. This warming trend will continue through Tuesday of next week. After Tuesday though, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, but what is looking more and more likely is another storm system moving into New Mexico. Temperatures will start to drop off Wednesday across the state as the storm moves in, and it does look to bring widespread chances for snow and even rain potentially through Thursday. For now, stay tuned to the latest forecasts as it will continue to change.