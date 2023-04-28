NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front has arrived to northern New Mexico, pushing south from Colorado mainly east of the Central Mountain Chain. It is bringing snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Pass area, with rain falling farther south and in the lower elevations. Most snow will transition to rain with temperatures slowly warming as the sun rises. A heavier line of rain will push south over I-40 between 9 am – 11 am so keep that in mind if you are planning on heading east on your Friday morning.

As the line of precipitation pushes south, it will dissipate as is comes into contact with drier air. Temperatures across the east will be 15°-30° below average, 5°-10° below average west. Wind Advisories are in effect all across the east and over into the Albuquerque metro up to the Four Corners with isolated gusts up to 50-55 mph. While will be windy and wet northeast, it will be breezy and dry southwest, with a Red Flag Warning in effect throughout the afternoon hours. Conditions will quickly calm this evening as the sun begins to set, with much cooler air waking up early Saturday morning.

This weekend is going to be absolutely lovely, seasonable temperatures and sunshine Saturday followed by above average conditions and calm conditions Sunday. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the area through early Monday, before moisture surges across the state into the middle parts of next week. More unsettled weather is expected starting Tuesday and continuing into Thursday.