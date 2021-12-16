Cold front arrives Friday evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather has returned to New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will bring below-average temperatures this weekend.

A much quieter weather day across New Mexico today with little to no wind and high temperatures hovering right around where they should be for the middle of December. This kind of weather will continue into Friday but it could become slightly breezier in the afternoon before winds die down again Friday evening.

A backdoor cold front will push through the state Friday evening through early Saturday morning. This will bring much cooler temperatures across the whole state, especially in eastern New Mexico. High temperatures will fall below average this weekend, adding up to just a handful of times this month. A couple of spotty showers will be possible this weekend too across the southern high terrain and far southern New Mexico.

High pressure builds back over the state early next week, warming temperatures back above average once again. Moisture will stream into the state from the west by the middle of the week, bringing back a chance for light precipitation to western and northern New Mexico, along with southern Colorado.