NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is mild and dry across the state. Eastern New Mexico is seeing more cloud cover, and breezier winds, as a cold front moves in from the east. Winds will pick up in Albuquerque during the morning hours, as the cold front briefly pushes through the east canyon. Temperatures will fall by five to ten degrees in northeast NM, while the rest of the state will only cool by one to five degrees Friday. However, more of a cool down arrives on Saturday for areas west of the central mountain chain. High temperatures will stay below 100 degrees for most of the state on Saturday, but temperatures will climb a couple of degrees again on Sunday, once the cold front exits.

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the mountains this afternoon, moving east/southeast. Heavy downpours and flash flooding will be possible around the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands. A flood watch will be in effect until tonight for that area. There is also a chance of severe storms in the northeast highlands and east plains, as storms may produce large hail, damaging winds and a tornado. These storms will push south through the east plains overnight, ending by morning. On Saturday, storms will start in all mountains, and move south off of the high terrain. There will be a chance for light showers in the Metro Saturday and Sunday evening, but skies will stay mostly dry through the weekend.