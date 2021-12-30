Cold day ahead as clouds increase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride over the next couple of days. We’re going to see a rather significant storm for the New Year’s weekend as well as the coldest air of the season behind it. We’ll see increasing cloudiness ahead of this storm Thursday as temps hover in the upper 40s for Albuquerque. Wind speeds will stay elevated most of the day too, though not quite as strong as yesterday. Moisture from the southwest will arrive later tonight with steadier rain holding off until Friday. Then the arctic air will arrive later in the day from the northwest. Moderate to heavy snow will fall and intensify as the day wears on. So this will impact travel in a big way!

Snow accumulations over one foot are likely into the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Even for the Sandia, up to 6″ is expected with some snowflakes falling into the lower valleys as well. We’ll see lingering snow showers into New Year’s Day as temperatures struggle to climb into the middle 30s for the RGV. This will mean 10-15° below average statewide. The snow eventually tapers off later in the day Saturday as skies clear overnight. This is when temps will plummet into the single digits central and below 0 north!