Keep those heavier coats handy tonight because the temps are free falling with dry air and clear skies. Highs today climbed into the middle 50s briefly both for the ABQ metro and across southern NM. Those early morning clouds moved east this afternoon, so clear skies will hold for most of the night as temps crash below freezing once again statewide. Look for some higher cirrus clouds to arrive after midnight, ahead of our next storm later Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect some travel delays for the morning commute across northeastern New Mexico and the higher spots in the upper Rio Grande Valley.

Our wind gusts will increase Sunday as well, mainly over the south. Gusts will reach 35+ mph in the Gila and the Sacramento Mountains. These gustier southwest winds will lift high temperatures near average under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Then the first of several storms arrives bringing some snow and much colder temps to start the week. It’ll be a quick hitting storm so by midday Monday, it’ll be out of the state. Tuesday is a quieter day in between the next disturbance. It’ll keep the chance of snow showers in the state with another reinforcing shot of cold air. High temps will be consistently 10-15° below average.