NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday.

Snow is developing again tonight along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains. This snow pushes all the way down to the Roswell area where it is switching over to rain. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 1-6″ of snow is possible. Snow will end by 7 am Wednesday.

Forecast Continues Below

Another round of snow will be possible across the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico Wednesday, but it will be light for areas outside of the mountains. Temperatures will be colder through Thursday when high temperatures will be 10-15° below average. Temperatures do begin a warming trend on Friday though and that trend will continue through the weekend. By Sunday highs will be just a couple of degrees shy of average.

Another storm will make its way into New Mexico early next week and could bring back chances for snow to parts of New Mexico and southwest Colorado.