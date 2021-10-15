Cold, clear start to the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We continue to see below-average temperatures all across New Mexico this Friday morning. Wind chills are subfreezing for northern parts of the state. Taos had a wind chill of 17 degrees! Grab those thicker coats for the morning. Under sunny skies, temperatures warm into the lower 60s for the Albuquerque metro area. This is still a solid 10 degrees below average. Cool, dry air from the north will continue to filter in throughout the day thanks to another backdoor cold front.

Our gorgeous stretch of fall weather begins this weekend with lots of sunshine and moderating temperatures into the upper 60s near 70 by Monday. It’ll be a perfect weekend for any fall activities. We’ll even catch a break from the high winds for a few days. This changes by Monday as another low-pressure system develops off the west coast. It looks like we’ll be too far south once again for any significant precipitation. Our northern mountains may see a few snow showers on Tuesday. We clear out beyond this scarper system however and keep our sunny skies going.