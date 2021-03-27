Cold, clear start to our Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Expect clear skies across the northern half of New Mexico to start our Saturday with some pretty cold temps. We’ll warm up nicely later this afternoon, to the upper 50s with increasing clouds once again. A weak piece of upper level energy will keep the threat of showers in the forecast especially across the south central plains.

We then begin our significant warming trend for Sunday as high pressure builds back in bringing us warm and dry conditions through Tuesday. We’ll warm back above average as highs in the metro crack the 70 degree mark with very windy conditions.

