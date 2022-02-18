NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is waking up to clear skies and very cold temperatures statewide. We’re getting started with temperatures in the middle 20s across central NM and single digits in the northern mountains. However, we’ll rebound quite nicely later on this afternoon as temps climb closer to average. This means we’ll be back in the lower 50s for the Albuquerque metro area and 60s east of the mountains. This means some great hiking/outdoor weather will return all weekend long under sunny skies. But our winds will continue strengthening east of the mountains each day. This will add to our downsloping flow/warmer temperatures east.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend as some higher clouds build from the west. Early next week, we’ll see more high wind as we prepare for yet another storm system packing more snow in the forecast mid next week. We’ll also catch another powerful backdoor cold front, plunging temperatures well below average. It looks like most of the snow holds off for central New Mexico until later Wednesday into Thursday. Meanwhile, the high wind gusts won’t be messing around. We’ll see potentially damaging gusts between 35-55 mph all through next week.