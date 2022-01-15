Cold, clear night as winds strengthen east

Certainly was a much colder day Saturday as arctic air rushed in from the north. Our wind speeds were much lower throughout the day than Friday, but now they’re beginning to strengthen a touch east of the mountains. This will set us up for a somewhat milder overnight into Sunday morning. High clouds will continue slowly building from the southwest. Most of the northern half of New Mexico remains sunny for Sunday while the south picks up a few clouds as temps warm 10-20°! This means we’ll be back above average for mid January statewide. Expect high temps to fall in the lower to middle 50s for the Rio Grande Valley and the middle to upper 60s east of the mountains.

A weak disturbance south of California will slowly move east over the coming days. This will help bring chances for light showers and cloudcover for the southwest and south central portions of NM. Other than light scattered showers, our forecast for the majority of the state will remain dry as our main jet stream remains to our east. So all the arctic air and significant precip. likewise remains to the east. But we’ll see occasional backdoor fronts move through this week to cool off eastern New Mexico with some stronger winds.