Cold, but dry start for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years of waiting, the 49th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicks off with chilly temperatures in the upper 40s. Some light fog is possible this morning from all the rain in the Rio Grande Valley. So pack the heavier coat if you’re planning on attending. But the good news is that we’ll stay dry with lighter winds in the forecast through the weekend. As the storm pulls northeast, we’re looking at warmer temperatures with sunny skies by the afternoon with highs rebounding into the lower 70s. This is still a few degrees below average for this time of year, but much milder than Thursday and Friday.

Only a couple of isolated showers are in store over the far northern mountains Saturday, otherwise, we’ll stay dry through Monday as high pressures build. Temperatures continue their warming trend into the upper 70s. But another storm arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing some scattered rain. This may have an impact on the balloons taking off Wednesday morning. Otherwise, clearing conditions prevail Thursday and Friday.