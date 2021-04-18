Cold, blustery Sunday on tap

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ll begin the day with a few scattered snow showers south of Albuquerque. That energy will move south as the day progresses. So expect rain showers reaching the southeast corner of the state by lunchtime. Otherwise, one last batch of rain/snow will arrive north of Silver City before shutting down after sunset. Our temperatures will run around 15-25 degrees below average with some stronger wind gusts.

We warm up Monday rather quickly from high pressure to the north. But the statewide calm conditions won’t last long as another backdoor cold front makes its way in from the northeast. Temperatures will be quite cool east for much of the week, while western and central New Mexico trend toward milder conditions.