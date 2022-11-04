NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Certainly feels like winter this afternoon throughout the state! Wind chills are well below freezing for the northern half of New Mexico. Temperatures will remain a solid 15° below average for highs today. This means the ABQ metro will barely reach 50°, with other areas north remaining in the 40s. So bundle up if outdoors today! A general 1-3″ of snow also fell across parts of Santa Fe, Taos, and Glorieta, while the mountain peaks received more than a half foot giving many parts of New Mexico their first taste of winter. The other main headline will be the strong wind gusts as the storm pulls away from us. Wind advisories are still in effect for the central highlands and south central mountains where gusts could break 50 mph this afternoon.

Get ready for a very cold night ahead as temps plunge below freezing. Hard freeze warnings are posted for Chavez County as our skies clear out later this evening. We’ll still be fairly breezy overnight, just not as strong as earlier in the day. Saturday will begin our warmup with temperatures rebounding a solid 10° or so. It’ll generally be a calmer day for most of New Mexico, except east of the central mountains where gusts will be over 45 mph. Sunday our highs climb above average with sunny skies. We’ll catch a break early week before some more active weather dives into our state mid next week.