Cold and snowy conditions on Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is messy across the state with heavy snow coming down for most of New Mexico, leading to snow-covered and icy roads. Temperatures are in the teens and low twenties this morning, and those temps will not rebound much by the afternoon, as highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Make sure to wear warm winter gear, snow boots, gloves, and a hat as you head out, especially helpful in case of a driving emergency. Snow will become more scattered today, with more dry time expected. The heaviest snow will shift to southern and eastern New Mexico later today and tonight. Watch the forecast video for additional snowfall accumulation expected through Thursday morning.
