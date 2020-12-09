Cold and mild Wednesday ahead of snow, rain

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cold across the state. Temperatures are starting out in the teens, 20s, and 30s. Today will be another mild day, with similar temperatures to yesterday, sunshine, and mostly light winds. The east mountains will be breezier today, as westerly winds flow downslope over the central mountains. Winds will gust up to around 25 mph. This is our last quiet and mild day before a winter storm moves in!

Rain and snow will start in southwest New Mexico by around 5 a.m., Thursday morning. Snow will start in the west mountains during the a.m. commute, and a wintry mix will spread into the middle Rio Grande Valley by around 8 a.m. The wintry mix may create black ice on the roads from around 8 a.m. through the mid-late morning. This includes the Albuquerque metro area. Snow will start in the northern mountains and northwest by midday, and scattered showers will continue through the evening. Eastern New Mexico is looking mostly dry, aside from some scattered rain showers. Snow will possibly slow down overnight into Friday morning, so conditions during the Friday morning commute are still questionable. Snow levels will drop on Friday as colder air moves into the state, and more widespread snow will fall throughout the day and evening in northern New Mexico. Albuquerque has a chance for snow, but it looks like precipitation will mostly fall as rain or wintry mix.

