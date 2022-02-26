Windy with below average temps was once again the weather story Saturday. Albuquerque only reached 50°, Santa Fe 45°, and Roswell 53°. This is around 10° below average. The winds also didn’t help either. Wind gusts ranged in the 25-35 mph range under sunny skies as a another weak disturbance moved through the state. Temps will cool off rapidly overnight. since the air is so dry. However, our wind speeds will remain elevated. After a cold start to Sunday, we’ll add a few degrees to our daytime highs with some isolated PM wind gusts over 25 mph. We’ll see a few higher clouds arrive later Sunday afternoon especially in the south. Highs will wind up in the middle 50s for the ABQ/Rio Rancho area, upper 40s for the north, and 60° for Roswell.

Come Monday a stronger ridge of high pressure builds across the west. Skies will be mostly sunny north and partly to mostly cloudy south as another weak front passes. By Tuesday, high pressure moves over us. This will lead us to the warmest weather this year with some 70s arriving for the metro area midweek! So it’ll be a mild and sunny start to the month. But as we head into the following weekend, the ridge breaks down. This will lead to cooler temps and stormier conditions far north. So we’re not done with the snow quite yet.