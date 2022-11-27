The day started out with some snow showers for our northern mountains. Parts of Taos County even collected 4-5″ with the Taos Ski Valley even receiving 8″ of snow thanks to some upslope flow. Skies quickly cleared from west to east late morning as the state saw abundant sunshine Sunday. But now, another more powerful storm is already coming our way. Wind gusts over the northern mountains are starting to strengthen and will continue to do so overnight. 8 states to our north/northwest already have winter weather advisories and warnings posted for heavy snow of 1-2 feet. New Mexico will mainly catch the windier side of the storm with potentially damaging gusts Tuesday.

Lows tonight will be seasonably chilly with clear skies in place. Monday will feature increasing wind gusts of 30-40+ mph mainly east of the central mountain chain. Clouds will also reappear. However, temperatures will still be mild ahead of the storm with highs in the lower to middle 50s again for Albuquerque, lower to middle 60s for eastern NM, and around 50° near the Four Corners. Tuesday will be the windiest day in the forecast with potential wind gusts over 60 mph east of all the mountains. Much colder air spills into our state through Wednesday, knocking highs below average. But the colder temps will be relatively short lived as we already begin rebounding Thursday. The Rio Grande Valley will even approach 60° for December’s opening weekend.