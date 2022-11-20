Clear skies continue dominating the northern two thirds of the state today, while the clouds along the far southern New Mexican border have been declining this afternoon. Brilliant blue skies helped turn our temperatures around today as well. Highs rebounded into the lower 50s across eastern NM, while the ABQ metro reached 50°.

These temperatures are still below average, but only 5-10° or so. Our slow warming trend will continue this week with temperatures climbing a few degrees each day through Wednesday. Downsloping winds east of the mountains will push highs over 60° for much of southern and eastern New Mexico midweek.

Overall, the pattern will remain dry and quiet for Thanksgiving week. We’ll see some high clouds push into our skies late Monday into Tuesday ahead of our next backdoor cold front. It’s a weaker front that will put a small pause on our milder temps this week. Breezes pick up Wednesday into Thursday with this front as temps drop 5-8°.

The Rio Grande Valley will even try to break 60° heading into next weekend. Chances of rain or snow remain rather slim into the longer range forecast to close November.