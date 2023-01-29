Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing freezing fog for the northeast plains this morning. It’s causing issues with reduced visibility and some slick roads. So allow extra time this morning out that way. This is because the backdoor front is moving through. Bitterly cold temperatures are pushing south through the Great Plains this morning with temps 30-40° below average for parts of Colorado and Wyoming. This arctic blast will affect Clayton and even Santa Rosa/Las Vegas for the next two days. Highs will only reach near freezing for this side of New Mexico. Elsewhere, sunny skies and milder temperatures are in store for western and central NM. The ABQ metro will climb into the lower to middle 50s both Sunday and Monday. We’ll catch some cooler air midweek, but temps will still be near average.

Other than morning freezing fog for the east, we’re looking at another storm skirting the area midweek. It’ll mainly affect southern NM with rain showers for the valleys and mountain snow in the Sacramento Mountains. Temperatures won’t be too bitterly cold with this storm. Late next week, our state will catch a ridge of high pressure. This will keep the state dry and boost temps above average to begin February.