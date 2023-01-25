NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and drier. Some light snow showers have been falling around Raton Pass, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east-central plains. Roads will still be slick in spots along I-40, east of the Sandia’s, and up near Raton Pass.
Most of the state will wake up to sunshine, but a disturbance moving over the state this afternoon will cause clouds will redevelop, along with some more snow and rain showers in eastern New Mexico. A dusting of snow will be possible in northeast and east-central NM, with a chance for spotty rain showers as well. These will push south through the plains overnight, ending by Thursday. Temperatures will stay unseasonably cold today through Friday.