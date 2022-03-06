NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several inches of snow fell earlier this morning across northern New Mexico. The ski resorts picked up anywhere from 2-6″ with the highest being in the Sangre de Cristo. This evening, we’re seeing clearing skies from northwest to southeast as much colder air spills into the state. It’ll feel a lot more like winter the next couple of days with daytime high temperatures struggling to reach 50° for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho. Roswell will finally pick up on the cooler weather as well. Southeast NM will only be in the lower to middle 50s! This is 10-15° below average for early March.

Our third weaker storm drops in from the northwest Monday keeping the colder temps, breezy conditions, and lighter snow for the northern mountains. Tuesday, we finally catch a break from the storms. Skies clear out with lighter wind speeds. This doesn’t last, however. Wednesday’s more powerful wind gusts will rip through the state. This time, they’ll come from the west, which means warmer temps across eastern New Mexico. We’ll return to the upper 60s east and upper 50s into the RGV. This is ahead of a stronger storm system Thursday. This one has the potential to drop snow across central NM as well. So the pattern stays cold and stormy throughout the week.