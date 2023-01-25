NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.

After Thursday, temperatures will begin to slowly warm. A westerly jet stream will set up across the Desert Southwest into this weekend, bringing milder and drier conditions. This weekend will be filled with mostly calm and sunny skies. Temperatures will warm back up to seasonable by Sunday.

After a brief lull in the activity the rest of this week and into the weekend, another storm system is expected to arrive by early next week. The confidence in the track, timing, and intensity of this system is still very uncertain since it is still about a week away from impacting the state. The Northern Mountains have the best chance of receiving snowfall from the storm, with winds picking up statewide early next week as well.