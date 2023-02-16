After a powerful winter storm passed over the state yesterday, much drier conditions are in store today. However, a strong northerly breeze will persist, drawing down even colder air from Canada. Highs today will be well over 15-25 degrees below average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine will persist but don’t let it fool you – a warm winter jacket is necessary today.

Tomorrow temperatures will warm up about ten degrees, but still below average across most of the state. A few upper level clouds may move in overhead, but dry weather will continue to end off the work week and into the early parts of the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the weekend, but so will the winds. By Sunday, breezy conditions will be upon the state with the potential for another storm system early next week.

The early next week storm is still extremely uncertain, but it will not be nearly as strong as the storms this week. Still lower elevation and valley rain are possible along with mountain snow. Temperatures will remain warmer into early next week, despite the stronger winds and potential precipitation. The weather can change very quickly, so make sure to remain weather aware.