Cloudy skies Wednesday as isolated storms expected in far southeast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, with some cool temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. High clouds are starting to move into western New Mexico, and they will spread over the state today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be a bit breezier, out of the southwest.

Northeast New Mexico will see the strongest gusts, up to around 35 mph. Most other spots will see wind around 15-25 mph. Temperatures will stay hot, with 70s, 80s, and 90s by the afternoon. Southeast NM will climb towards 100 degrees. Storms will pop up along a dry line in the east plains around 4 p.m., and due to the hot surface temps and sufficient moisture, a couple of strong/severe storms may be possible, with hail and damaging wind. The severe weather threat will continue until around 11 p.m.