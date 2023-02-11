Temperatures have warmed a solid 15-20° this afternoon for eastern NM. Our winds have shifted, and so we’re seeing some milder temps with moisture arriving from the west. Skies will remain mainly cloudy throughout the evening. However, we’re finally closer to the average for the first time in five days. We’ll catch one more day of even warmer temperatures statewide.

Roswell could hit 70° Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. For us in the Rio Grande Valley, we’ll climb to almost 60°! It’ll even feel like spring for most of the state.

Late Sunday night into early Monday, a powerful storm over the desert southwest will move into New Mexico, packing valley rain showers, mountain snow, and high wind gusts. Our dwindling snowpack will finally see some revival.

Valentine’s Day will be in between storms, but will still be windy and cooler with snow showers far north. Our second storm looks more interesting given how cold it’ll be. This next storm will bring widespread snow and drop temps 20°+ below average! This one will have high impacts statewide to those roadways. So plan ahead, and have some supplies in the car like blankets and water just in case.