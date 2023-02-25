Good Saturday everyone! We’re waking up to cloudy conditions statewide this morning. Temperatures are closer to average or even slightly above because of the clouds. But we are feeling some breezes, producing some rather chilly wind chill values across northern NM. Skies will remain mainly cloudy for our Saturday with some gusty winds near the Continental Divide. Highs will climb near 60° for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s over southern NM. A couple sprinkles/light showers could be possible in the East Mountains later this afternoon. Clouds slowly clear west to east tonight as we prepare for another powerful storm Sunday!

Brace yourselves, as more wind is on the way. Potentially damaging gusts are once again likely over the eastern plains Sunday afternoon as a strong cold front pushes through the state. High wind warnings are in place for a large chunk of the area as gusts will reach 65-75 mph. We’ll also see a quick moving line of rain and snow showers. Accumulations aren’t overly impressive, however another 6-8″ of snow are likely for the peaks of the San Juan/Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Temps will also plummet 15-20°+ behind the front. Thankfully, Monday calms down considerably with sunny skies. We’ll need the break since more windy weather comes our way midweek.