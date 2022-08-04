NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to cloudy skies across the state and thunderstorms in far east-central New Mexico, as well as southwest New Mexico. Showers and storms will come to an end by 9 AM, and skies will stay mostly cloudy through the late morning. Skies will start to clear by midday, before more storms pop up in the mountains this afternoon. Storms will move south to north/northeast during the afternoon and evening.

The most widespread storms will be in eastern, northern and western New Mexico. A flood watch will be in effect through tonight for the mountains where burn scar flooding will be a high risk. A flood watch will also be in effect for the central highlands and east plains, and parts of the middle Rio Grande Valley.