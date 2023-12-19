NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is cloudy, and therefore, warmer. Temperatures are starting in the thirties across most of New Mexico. Tuesday will be a cloudy day, and temperatures will warm up this afternoon, into the 40s, 50s and 60s. There will be a chance for virga and sprinkles in the western high terrain.

A disturbance will cross New Mexico on Wednesday, bringing scattered rain showers into the state from west to east, impacting central New Mexico and the Metro during the afternoon and evening. Rain showers will continue in eastern New Mexico through Wednesday night and Thursday morning before skies clear by afternoon.

Another storm will move in on Friday through Sunday, bringing rain and snow to the state. The exact track, timing and snowfall totals are still uncertain.