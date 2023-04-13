NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mild and mostly cloudy. Spotty rain and high-elevation mix/snow are moving into the northern mountains. Today will stay mostly cloudy, and there may be a few showers in northern NM, but Virga is more likely due to the dry surface air. Virga may create erratic, strong wind gusts over 50 mph. Most winds across the state will be up to around 30 to 45 mph this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay warm, but a cold front will cool temperatures to around ten to fifteen degrees on Friday.

The Jemez River is still experiencing flooding, and a flood warning remains in effect until Monday. The water levels may rise over the next couple of days, worsening the flooding impacts.