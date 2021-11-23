Clouds thickening Tuesday afternoon, rain developing later

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is just two days away and we’re naturally beginning to see impacts from a storm! Some areas haven’t seen rain in 6-7 weeks, but this may end later tonight into Wednesday. Right now, the bullseye for precipitation looks to be over northwest New Mexico. Farmington, Gallup, and Durango will see some of the highest rain totals out of this storm. So if you’re traveling north for the holiday, the weather may just affect your commute. Snow showers are in the forecast above 7,000 ft overnight. Minor accumulations of 1-4″ can be expected by Wednesday morning for the southern Rockies/northern Sangre de Cristo.

Light rain showers are briefly expected in Albuquerque early Wednesday morning as a first cold front arrives from the west. It’ll still be breezy for eastern New Mexico until the second backdoor front passes later Wednesday night. This will clear the skies and bring us colder than normal temperatures for a change this fall. So you may need those winter coats going to grandma’s house Thursday as temps will sit 5-10° below average under crystal clear blue skies. Come Black Friday, our temps begin warming especially east of the mountains. We’ll remain sunny all weekend long as high pressure builds back across the southeast.