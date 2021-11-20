Clouds thicken up ahead of next cool down

It was another warm, dry day across New Mexico Saturday! Our trend continues but major changes are on the horizon. First, we’re looking at a backdoor cold front arriving early Sunday morning. So winds will be strengthening and switching directions mid to late morning. This front will produce a canyon wind for Albuquerque with gusts in the 25-35 mph window. We’ll also lose 10-15° off our highs as well. But skies will turn completely sunny the rest of Sunday into Monday. For Monday, we’ll see a brief ridge of high pressure move in, bringing milder temperatures with it. But as we enter some of the busiest traveling days of the year, we’ll actually see rain and snow chances return to the state.

An area of low pressure will develop just west of the Baja Peninsula Tuesday. This will increase rain showers for northwest New Mexico Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. As colder air mixes in, we’ll see some higher elevation snow showers as well for the northern mountains. Right now, snow levels look to remain above 7,000 ft. The storm eventually clears the state early Thanksgiving Day, setting up a fairly cold holiday. Sunny skies and moderating temps return to the state into next weekend.