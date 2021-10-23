Clouds moving through this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a rather warm day across New Mexico with highs reaching the middle 70s for Albuquerque. The warmth here is nothing compared to Roswell’s 90-degree high temperature though! This was one degree shy of the record set in 2012. The downsloping winds helped us out in the east as air sinks, compresses, and warms on the east slopes of the mountains. Currently, we have some clouds moving through the region. This is associated with our first storm passing over Colorado. We’ll stay dry Saturday night but maintain some breezy conditions through the overnight in the Sangre de Cristo.

For Sunday, expect fewer clouds but slightly cooler temperatures. It’ll be a great fall day for any activities. Later Sunday night, the winds will begin to increase slightly. This is ahead of our next strong storm currently south of Alaska. We’ll see very high wind gusts 50-60 mph as a cold front moves through Tuesday. This will eventually tank temps 15-20 degrees come Wednesday. Also with this storm, expect some rain showers across northwest New Mexico and the northern mountains region.