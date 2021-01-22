Clouds move into northern New Mexico as snow makes its way towards mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds will move into northern New Mexico this afternoon, and scattered rain showers will be possible in the Four Corners. Skies will stay sunny for most areas south of I-40. Temperatures will be mild and winds calmer, even for the east mountains/plains.

Snow will start to accumulate tonight in the San Juan and Tusas Mountains. Expect messy mountain roads by tomorrow morning. Snow will come down most of Saturday for southern Colorado and New Mexico northern mountains. However, only light accumulation is expected in New Mexico. On Sunday, a larger storm will move in, bringing widespread snow and rain to the state.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect, with the Tusas Mountains, including Chama, expecting 1-3″ of snow, and 5-10″ above 7,500′. The SW San Juans will see 6-15″ of snow and up to 24″ at the highest passes and peaks. These mountain roads will be snowy and slick all weekend.

