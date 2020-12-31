Clouds move into eastern, western New Mexico on New Year’s Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Clouds are moving into western and eastern New Mexico, and some rain/mix/snow showers will be possible by the evening in far western New Mexico. Scattered light showers will be possible this afternoon, turning to snow tonight, especially in the west mountains. Less than half an inch of snow accumulation is expected. The rest of the state will be dry. The Rio Grande Valley will see plenty of sunshine throughout today, but clouds will move in tonight.

New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy, with near-normal temperatures. Light snow will be possible in western New Mexico in the early morning, and some flurries in eastern New Mexico during the afternoon. Otherwise, the rest of the state will be dry. Temperatures will stay cool Friday, but a warm-up is on the way this weekend as high pressure builds in.

