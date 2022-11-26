What a difference from Friday as much warmer temperatures spilled into our state Saturday thanks to a change in our wind direction. The clouds over southeast NM cleared out later this morning, and so our state enjoyed perfectly sunny skies this afternoon with highs warming a solid 10-20°. Highs climbed into the middle 60s for Santa Rosa even! The ABQ metro warmed to 55° and stronger wind gusts of 30-40 mph pushed Grants to 60°. We’re now seeing high clouds increase tonight ahead of our next quick hitting storm for the northern mountains. Light snow is likely in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains overnight as a backdoor cold front arrives. Sunday’s high temperatures will drop slightly, mainly for the east.

We’ll continue our quiet weather and sunny skies Sunday with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50° east. The Rio Grande Valley will be in the lower 50s with less wind statewide. Next week turns somewhat more interesting as another, more potent storm takes shape. The impacts will be higher for New Mexico, which means higher wind gusts, more clouds, and some snow north. Temperatures cool 10-15° midweek, but only for a day before milder weather arrives to kick off December.