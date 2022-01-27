NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is seeing another weak, quick-hitting winter storm push through northern New Mexico Thursday evening. Light snow is already beginning to fall at Angel Fire. Not a lot of snow is expected tonight but one to two inches will coat the ground across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and parts of the central mountains. High wind speeds will bring in some more arctic air overnight. Lows will dip into the single digits for Grants and Gallup and much of the north. Wind gusts will reach 25-35 mph all across the state as the last clipper in the line arrives.

By Friday, the state will stay chilly with below-average temperatures for late January under sunny skies. High temperatures will only be in the middle 40s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and stuck in the upper 30s to around 40 for the north. Roswell will reach 50° but significantly warmer temperatures are on the horizon Saturday as high pressure moves into the state. We’ll return to above-average temps with more sunshine and rebound a solid 10-15° from west to east. By Sunday, a weak wave of energy will pass through southern New Mexico, giving the Gila a chance to see some rain showers Sunday afternoon. As we enter February, some active weather looks more likely as a trough of low pressure will set up across the west.