Clouds increasing Sunday evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re now beginning to see some clouds move their way into our region this evening. Our temps warmed, once again, above average this month. We’ve enjoyed above average highs, or May level temps, all of April. Expect a pattern change this week though as April weather will be returning.

Our first sign of a weather pattern change this week? Clouds! They're increasing from the west this evening. We'll be seeing a lot more of those this week! ☁️🌥️ pic.twitter.com/sJyJRyI1xI — Eric DoBroka (@EricDoBrokaWX) April 12, 2021

Tonight, our winds kick up considerably behind a backdoor cold front which will cool highs 15-20 for eastern NM, while only cooling off the metro a few degrees. But overall, it’ll be a cloudier week with rain chances for the eastern plains and northern mountains each afternoon. By next weekend, a new storm system will develop. This has potential in spreading rain showers farther west.