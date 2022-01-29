Sure was a great looking Saturday as temps warmed back to average for late January. Albuquerque hit 49° for its high temperature, while Santa Fe reached 47°. Eastern New Mexico made it back into the lower to middle 60s under full sunshine. But now clouds are beginning to increase from west to east. This trend will continue overnight. By dawn, there could be some light rain and snow showers into southwestern New Mexico. A sloppy inch of snow could fall in the Gila Mountains. Otherwise, very light rain will spread east by afternoon. North of I-40 should stay dry, outside of a stray sprinkle or two. It’ll be a nice change of pace to see some clouds for once! They’ll also help cool daytime highs a few degrees from Saturday. Skies clear later Sunday evening.

Monday will be a flawless day as sunshine returns once again. Highs will soar well above statewide as winds increase east of the mountains. The ABQ metro will hit the upper 50s while the east heats up into the upper 60s. Those downsloping west winds will help this. Tuesday clouds increase ahead of a very strong storm. New Mexico will see frigid temperatures Wednesday and potential for heavier mountain snow. The lowest valleys could even pick up some accumulation for the first time all season! Stay tuned.